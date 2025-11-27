Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

A clash of contrasting fortunes hits Raymond James Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but the story goes deeper than the win-loss columns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are limping into Week 13 after dropping three straight, including a humiliating 34-7 thrashing at the hands of the Rams that laid bare glaring issues on both offense and defense. Sitting at 6-5, their playoff dreams are still alive, but barely, in a brutally competitive NFC.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

NFL Raymond James Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash on Sunday, Nov. 30, at Raymond James Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule, which can be seen at 1 pm ET on FOX (stream with FUBO).

Team news & squads

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals lineups TB - Line up Substitutes ARZ - Line up Substitutes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Buccaneers' struggles go well beyond execution errors, there's a deeper malaise gripping Todd Bowles' team. Over their three-game skid, they've been outscored 103-62, and Baker Mayfield's shoulder injury only adds to the uncertainty. His status remains questionable after taking a beating against the Rams, and if Teddy Bridgewater has to step in, the offense will look completely different. Bowles has openly stressed the urgency of finding answers, insisting that both units must rediscover their identity if the Bucs hope to turn things around quickly.

Tampa Bay is coming off a brutal prime-time beatdown, falling 34-7 to the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood. Mayfield was sidelined in the second half, and the offense managed a season-low 193 yards. The rushing attack, split between Sean Tucker and Rachaad White, remained productive, but the passing game struggled under pressure. Both quarterbacks took four sacks, and the secondary surrendered three touchdown passes to MVP candidate Matthew Stafford. On defense, the Bucs failed to create a turnover for only the second time in nine games.

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals, meanwhile, were part of a nail-biter in Glendale last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 27-24 in overtime on a late Cam Little field goal. The lead swapped four times from the second quarter onward, and Jacoby Brissett threw for 317 yards and a touchdown without turning it over, despite being sacked six times.

Brissett will make his seventh consecutive start with Kyler Murray sidelined due to a foot injury. Injuries have also hit Arizona’s backfield hard this season; Michael Carter, recently elevated from the practice squad, led the rush against Jacksonville with just 28 yards on 10 carries. The Cardinals’ defense picked off Trevor Lawrence three times but allowed 134 yards on the ground at 4.8 yards per carry.

Watch and live stream Buccaneers vs Cardinals in the USA

The Bucs take on the Cardinals in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Buccaneers vs Cardinals worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network.

How to buy Buccaneers vs Cardinals tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Fantasy Football

Jacoby Brissett put together a solid showing despite the Cardinals falling 27-24 to the Jaguars, completing 33-of-49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown while adding 20 yards on three rushes. Fantasy managers might have wished for another score to complement all that yardage, but given the relentless pressure from Jacksonville’s defensive line, it was an impressive outing. Since taking over as Arizona's starter, Brissett has proven to be a savvy fantasy pickup.

Michael Wilson has thrived in DeAndre Harrison's absence, posting back-to-back big games. Even once Harrison returns, Wilson can still be considered a solid WR3 or flex option in fantasy lineups.

On the quarterback front for the Buccaneers, Teddy Bridgewater is preparing to step in as Baker Mayfield battles a shoulder injury. While Mayfield will likely do everything possible to stay on the field, it’s becoming increasingly probable he’ll miss at least one game, making this a storyline to watch closely throughout the week.

Finally, Bucky Irving is set to make his Week 13 return. Expect him to be gradually reintroduced into the offense, similar to how Chris Godwin was eased back last week. Fantasy managers should approach Irving as a boom-or-bust RB2 or flex option until he fully regains his rhythm.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Game Predictions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a serious hit last week, but they're still very much in the playoff mix, as long as Baker Mayfield can absorb the punishment and stay upright. The Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly on that same level, making this matchup favorable for Tampa Bay on paper.

The timing couldn't be better for Bucky Irving, who is set to return as the lead back in the Buccaneers' three-man rotation just in time for Week 13 against Arizona. While the Cardinals' secondary has exceeded expectations this season, their run defense has been a sieve recently, giving up 132 yards per game on the ground and 4.7 yards per carry over the last five weeks.

That said, the potential absence of Mayfield injects a serious level of uncertainty, turning what should be a Tampa favorite into a coin-flip, the Cardinals could absolutely pull off the upset if the Bucs’ offense struggles.

Buccaneers vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread

Cardinals +3 (-112)

Buccaneers -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +130

Buccaneers: -155

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -100)

Form

TB - Form All Los Angeles Rams 34 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Buffalo Bills 44 - 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - 28 New England Patriots L

New Orleans Saints 3 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L ARZ - Form All Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Arizona Cardinals 22 - 41 San Francisco 49ers L

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals L

Dallas Cowboys 17 - 27 Arizona Cardinals W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers L

Head-to-Head Record

TB Last 5 matches ARZ 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Arizona Cardinals 16 - 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 27 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 38 - 33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals 40 - 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 - 13 Arizona Cardinals

