Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Newcastle United host 2nd placed Manchester City in the Premier League after the international break.

There are two versions of Newcastle United this season: one capable of winning with clinical precision, and another that could lose back-to-back Premier League games 3-1. The clinical wins came in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League at home. The two damaging defeats in the league away to West Ham and Brentford saw them drop to 14th place. Eddie Howe will be hoping the clinical version is on show this Saturday at home against City.

Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1000th game in charge by outclassing Liverpool. It was also a statement to the rest of the league that the Cityzens are title contenders. Pep's shark team are on a four-game winning run and would've cursed the timing of the international break. They also capitalised on Arsenal's slip-up and closed the gap to just four points at the top. With fixture difficulty easing now, expect City to be ruthless. St. James' Park has delivered some classic encounters between these sides recently, and fans will be hoping for more of the same.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City last-minute tickets: how to buy

You can enjoy Newcastle United's famous home ground by grabbing tickets even at the last minute through SeatPick.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be telecast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. The fans in the US can watch the game on NBC and Universo. It can also be streamed on Peacock and on Fubo in the US and Canada

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City worldwide

Here is how you can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City worldwide:

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Key Matchups

Sven Botman vs Erling Haaland: Haaland missed a penalty against Liverpool but took a far difficult header with ease. Such is his confidence and form right now. After leading Norway to the World Cup during the international break, he is in fine spirits ahead of the clash. Botman has been getting regular minutes after shaking off his injury troubles. With Dan Burn suspended, Botman assumes the senior role to keep Haaland in check.

Kieran Trippier vs Jeremy Doku: Doku arguably produced his best performance in a Manchester City shirt against Liverpool. He was beating Conor Bradley for fun before scoring an absolute ripper from outside the box. He will be absolutely buzzing to take on Trippier. The English international is slowly rediscovering his proficiency in the final third. But he has to be on his toes to catch the jet-heeled Doku.

Nick Woltemade vs Josko Gvardiol: Woltemade has quickly become the focal point of Newcastle's attacks. The German international had a stellar international break with two goals and is eying to carry that form into domestic football. Gvardiol will be tasked with keeping him quiet after winning the battle against Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Prediction

Newcastle United knows Manchester City is a very hard team to stop once they get going. The Magpies will look to be solid at the back first and lock down City's attackers. Their chances of taking anything from the game will depend on their forwards' efficiency on the breaks. However, the Cityzens have too much flair and will leave Tyneside with three points.

GOAL's Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The clash will be held at St. James' Park on Saturday, 19th November at 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Getty Images

Burn is a huge miss for this clash for Howe. Howe has to use the services of Malick Thiaw and Botman through the middle again. Lewis Hall will step into the left-back role. Howe is still without Yoane Wissa, Will Osula, and Valentino Livramento. The manager will stick with the tried and tested midfield. Anthony Elanga will be hopeful of getting a start on the right to hurt City with his pace.

Predicted Lineups: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

Manchester City team news

Getty Images

Rodri missed the Liverpool clash with an injury. The Ballon d'Or winner is ruled out again. He remains the only absentee alongside Mateo Kovacic, who is on the comeback trail as well. Guardiola might stray away from his usual roulette and select the same XI that toyed with Liverpool. Rayan Cherki might be the only change as the French playmaker was hooked early against Liverpool.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Bobb, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Omar Marmoush turned up to the party when he scored his first Manchester City goal in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. He went on to make it a hat-trick as James McAtee added a late goal as well.

Standings

Useful links