Newcastle unveil Saudi Arabian colourway for 2022-23 third kit

The new Newcastle third kit designed by Castore has been likened to Saudi Arabian national flag by fans

Castore has unveiled the Newcastle third kit for next season, which shows off a new colourway for the club.

The shirt itself is clean white, with the embroidered club crest, collar and sleeve cuffs all detailed in emerald green. Present on all of Newcastle's kits this year is the print '130 years', marking the club's 130th anniversary.

Many fans have pointed out the colour resemblance to the Saudi Arabia national flag, alongside the similarity to the country's national kit. The comparisons were made early on when the kit was leaked in May. This is the first third kit released by Newcastle United under their new majority Saudi Arabian ownership, following Mike Ashley's sale of the club.

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Newcastle United 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

The 2022-23 Newcastle United third kit was released on Jun 28 and supporters can order from shop.nufc.co.uk.

Men's 2022-23 alternate replica shirt

NUFC

Get it from nufc.co.uk for £65.00

Men's 2022-23 alternate pro shirt

NUFC

Get it from nufc.co.uk for £105.00

Article continues below

All items from the Newcastle United 2022-23 third kit range are available now. Shop the entire collection here

Further reading