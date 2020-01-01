Manchester United transfer targets: Jimenez, Fernandes & players linked with the club

All the latest Red Devils transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

remain a potent force in the transfer market, despite their on-pitch struggles in the Premier League and in Europe over the course of the past few seasons.

However, while the Red Devils have been able to bring high-profile stars to Old Trafford for considerable fees, things haven't exactly worked out on that front either.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he needs more midfield additions to his squad, but it could be argued that the defence and attack have been lacking, so there is work to be done in the market.

Goal will keep you on top of all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip regarding Manchester United's targets right here with regular updates.

Top Manchester United transfer targets

The Red Devils have lined up striker Raul Jimenez as they look to address their woes in front of goal and propel themselves into the mix for a finish in the Premier League.

Allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to depart Old Trafford for during the summer raised plenty of eyebrows, but it was apparent that Solskjaer was confident in the abilities of his remaining forwards.

However, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have tremendous chemistry, the squad is quite lightweight when it comes to attacking options. Indeed, there is no recognised out-and-out centre-forward.

Having missed out on Erling Braut Haaland and Mario Mandzukic, Jimenez has emerged as the priority target.

Another Wolves player who is on Manchester United's radar is 22-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves and the club are certainly keen to bring in reinforcements in that area, be it in January or the summer.

However, while he has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, it is understood that Neves is not overly excited by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, so a blockbuster offer could be required.

Neves' compatriot Bruno Fernandes is also a key target for United, as the club embark on a scouting campaign of in search of new recruits.

The playmaker had been touted for a move to the Premier League with during the summer, but signed a new contract instead in November, pushing his release clause up to €100 million (£85m/$111m).

Manchester United are believed to be among a number of clubs monitoring the availability of forward Dani Olmo, but they have fallen behind and in the hunt.

Other stars to have been heavily linked include Christian Eriksen and James Maddison, though neither appears likely - certainly not in January - while there has been speculation about 's Gedson Fernandes.

Latest Manchester United transfer news & rumours

Red Devils eye star

Manchester United are keen on signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to a report from ESPN.

Midfield has become an area of growing concern for Solskjaer and club chiefs, but any deal for the international is likely to cost over £50 million ($66m).

Inter in talks with Man Utd for Young

Ashley Young could be the next player to make the move from Manchester United to Inter, according to a report in the Guardian.

The newspaper suggests that Inter are willing to offer the versatile 34-year-old a deal that lasts until the summer of 2021.

Man Utd target Maddison staying at Leicester

Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers has ruled out the possibility of selling James Maddison in January, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell," Rodgers told a press conference. "James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond."

Haaland reveals why he snubbed Man Utd

Erling Braut Haaland said 's plan "triggered" him to pick the side instead of Premier League giants Manchester United.

Highly-rated Norwegian striker Haaland signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Dortmund, despite strong interest from United.

'Lingard optimistic if he thinks he can get Real move'

Jesse Lingard appears to be “thinking about a move” away from Manchester United, admits Paul Ince, but the international is considered to be “optimistic if he thinks new agent Mino Raiola could secure him a switch to or ”.

Potential Manchester United exits

The most obvious potential departee from Manchester United is Paul Pogba and his future at the club has been thrown into severe doubt following pronouncements by his agent Mino Raiola.

"Today I wouldn’t bring anyone else [to Manchester United]," Raiola said in an explosive interview with La Repubblica in January.

"They would ruin even [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini. Paul needs a team and a society, one like at Juve before."

Solskjaer is adamant that the World Cup winner won't be leaving in January, but it would seem that it's now just a matter of when and not if.

Nemanja Matic appears resigned to leaving United and the midfielder's contract is running down, something he conceded means he must assess his options.

have been rumoured as a potential destination, while Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in the former Chelsea midfielder.

Joining Matic through the exit doors could be defensive duo Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, while Eric Bailly's stock has also diminished.

Confirmed Manchester United January window transfers

Man Utd signings

Player Signed from Fee - - -

Man Utd departures

Player Signed for Fee Ethan Wanderers Loan

