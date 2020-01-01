Rojo seals Man Utd exit and returns to Estudiantes on short-term loan deal

The Argentina international defender is heading back to where it all began after finding game time hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcos Rojo is returning to his roots at Estudiantes after being frozen out at .

The international is heading back to his homeland on a short-term loan deal.

The 29-year-old defender has been looking for a way out of Old Trafford for some time.

More teams

It appeared at one stage in the summer window of 2019 as though a switch to would be made, keeping him in the Premier League.

That deal broke down and Rojo has been forced to make peace with playing a support role with the Red Devils this season.

Having slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has seen just nine appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

The most recent of those came back in November, with a change of scenery clearly required.

Rojo has finally got his wish and is retracing his steps to where it all began for him as a promising teenager.

Estudiantes announced that agreement had been reached with United on their social media channels, saying: “You always return to the places where you were happy. Because of the sense of belonging, it's stronger.

“Your dream and that of the Pincha family come true. We meet again. Welcome and thanks for coming back, Marcos. We welcome you with our hearts.”

🔴🔙 Uno vuelve siempre a los sitios donde fue feliz. Porque el sentido de pertenencia 🇦🇹 es más fuerte. Tu sueño y el de la Familia Pincha se hacen realidad 😍 Nos reencontramos en UNO 🏟



👋 ¡Bienvenido y gracias por volver, Marcos! ¡Te recibimos con el corazón! ❤ pic.twitter.com/rAzQrSlnzX — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) January 30, 2020

United boss Solskjaer had suggested that Rojo would not be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the winter window, as he remains under contract until 2021.

Quizzed on the South American ahead of a clash with , the Norwegian said when asked if he expected a deal to be done: “I wouldn’t think so.

“Marcos has been injured and has been working to get back and get fit again. At the moment it doesn’t look like it, no.”

With Rojo seemingly part of the Red Devils’ plans, he was in attendance for a derby date at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Article continues below

He took up a place among the travelling support and witnessed a 1-0 victory for Solskjaer’s side – although that was not enough to book them a place in the final.

It would appear as though that was Rojo’s farewell to United fans, with an agreement now in place to take him home.

He previously took in 43 appearances for Estudiantes between 2008 and 2011, before taking in a first adventure in Europe with Russian giants .