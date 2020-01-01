Solskjaer hints at midfield additions for Man Utd after overlooking that area since £52m Fred deal

The Red Devils boss felt he had enough options in that area last summer, but admits that he may need January reinforcements in the engine room

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at midfield reinforcements for during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have not bolstered their ranks in that area since snapping up Fred in a £52 million ($68m) deal back in the summer of 2018.

Departures have been made since then, with the likes of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini bidding farewell to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was of the opinion at the start of the 2019-20 campaign that he had enough options at his disposal in Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred.

United have, however, seen injury issues conspire against them, with Pogba and McTominay currently stuck on the treatment table.

That could see them dip back into the market over the next few weeks, with the Red Devils already being linked with creative playmakers such as Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester star James Maddison.

Quizzed on his midfield and why that area of the side has been overlooked, Solskjaer said: "We had four fit players at the start of the season for two positions and we felt that we didn't find the right one for the right value.

"But we have been looking to strengthen the squad in different positions.

"Of course [the injuries are] a big blow. You could probably handle and deal with three players rotating if you've got the two fit like we have now with Nemanja and Fred.

"It will be a hard task for them. We will just have to ask them to keep going if they can. Nemanja [Matic] has been out for a while, Paul has been out for a while and I think Scotty and Fred have done really well."

Solskjaer has already stated that he will keep the door open for possible arrivals at United before the next deadline passes.

He is aware of the need to add greater depth to his squad in order for the Red Devils to become more competitive.

The Norwegian tactician has said: "You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something.

"It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available. Of course it's playing on our decision-making when we've got two players out for a bit, Scott for two months and Paul for a month.

"That gives us less options and we have loads of games and important games.

"But it still has to be right and that's the big point here, if someone is available and something is possible we'll do it.

"We're looking at one or two."