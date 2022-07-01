This week's best dressed footballers: Sterling, Wijnaldum, Nelson and more

From the perfect lunch date look to an outfit for the beach, these are the outfits you can emulate from your favourite footballers.

Footballers and fashion is a love affair as old as time. Every week GOAL will take the best looks from your favourite players on Instagram and let you know how you can get the look

This week we're dissecting the best looks from Reiss Nelson, Memphis Depay, Joe Willock and more...

Raheem Sterling

This effortlessly cool outfit worn by Raheem Sterling makes the ideal everyday 'fit, with the perfect balance of cool and comfortable. The wool-blend green emerald green jacket adds texture to an otherwise classic ensemble. Cool grey cargo pants give it that casual feel, whilst the tan tones of the New Balance trainers add some warmth to balance out the cool colour palette.

Recreate Sterling's everyday look with the exact Zara green jacket and New Balance 327 trainers. Pair with a classic white tee you already have in your wardrobe - if you're looking for a new one, we love this tee from COS - and some cuffed cargo pants for a comfortable and casual day look.

Jacket: £59.99 from Zara

T-Shirt: £17.00 from COS

Cargo Pants: £40.00 from ASOS

Shoes: £106.00+ from StockX

Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson has bossed the summer holiday look with a clean and fresh get-up. The linen cream shirt is paired with a chain and hoop earrings to jazz up the daytime look. A pair of chunky black sunglasses elevate what is the perfect lunch outfit in a sunny destination.

Create the perfect holiday look just like Nelson with an airy linen-blend shirt, just like this one from Abercrombie & Fitch, and let the accessories do all the talking. A classic chain necklace, simple silver hoop earrings and black sunglasses like these from ASOS, make for an effortless finishing touch to the clean-cut summer look.

Shirt: £39.00 from Abercrombie and Fitch

Sunglasses: £30.00 from ASOS

Earrings: £15.00 from TRENDHIM Accessories

Chain: £24.99 from CRAFT London

Georginio Wijnaldum

Giorginio Wijnaldum has gone for an adidas Blue Version two-piece outfit for a trip to the beach. The tie-dye, ombre effect on both the shirt and shorts with a blue palette is the perfect colourway reminiscent of water and sunny days. The pockets and oversized fit still give you that casual and sporty look to not look too overdressed.

We've found everything you need to recreate Wijnaldum's beach look with the exact products, and it's looking fairly affordable. Dressed in an adidas co-ord, paired perfectly with the signature Wayfarer sunglasses silhouette from Ray-Ban, you can get the entire look for less than £250.

Shirt: £55.00 from adidas

Shorts: £63.00 from adidas

Sunglasses: £128.00 from Ray-Ban

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is never shy from switching up his day-to-day style to fit his vibe and this outfit if anything is a vibe. The star of the show is the Balmain jacket from the Spring/Summer 2017 collection, which Lewis Hamilton has also previously donned. It's paired with earthy-toned cargo pants and a brown shirt. The white trainers add a pop of brightness to the whole outfit.

To get the Depay look and channel his style into your everyday, we've opted for a classic All Saints denim jacket you can re-wear over and over again. Styled with the same earth-toned shirt and Carhartt WIP work trouser combo, you'll easily be able to mix and match each item with your existing wardrobe for wear all year round.

Jacket: £104.00 from All Saints

Shirt: £79.00 from End Clothing

Cargo Pants: £100.00 from Carhartt

Shoes: £50.00 from Puma

Necklace: £69.99 from CRAFTD London

Joe Willock

As far as travelling outfits go, Joe Willock has brought back into fashion the effort of dressing up for a plane ride. Tan-coloured GALLERY DEPT shorts are paired with a simple grey t-shirt. But, it's the stylish chunky white trainers and Goyard Alpin that bring the texture and patterns into the look. Balenciaga sunglasses with a twist adds that understated designer element.

Channel your inner Willock on your next getaway, with some great quality basics like this everyday essentials t-shirt and a pair of tan shorts you'll get a lot of wear out of this summer. Finish off the look with clean white Reebok trainers and treat yourself to a leather backpack from Paul Smith for the ultimate airport outfit.

T-shirt: £35.00 from Wax London

Shorts: £70.00 from John Lewis

Shoes: £63.00 from Reebok

Sunglasses: £155.00 from Balenciaga

Bag: £447.60 from Gilt

