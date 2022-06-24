The 10 best skincare products to stay sweat-free while playing sports

You don't have to compromise on your skincare regime while playing sports

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Playing sports often means you'll be exerting a lot of energy and sweating in the process. This is why taking care of your skin is arguably more important. From deodorants to face creams, brands have started to create products that help you take care of your skin and hair whilst allowing you to do what you do best on the sports field. So, whether it's football, cycling, tennis, rugby or anything else, there are products out there to help minimise moisture and keep you sweat-proof.

Here are the top 10 products for a sweat-proof sports day:

VICHY

Best deodorant

Deodorant is one of the most obvious things in our gym bags to combat sweat. It's become essential for people who work out and play sports. But, what's unique about Vichy's 7-day antiperspirant is that it targets sweat pores directly in moments where you may be experiencing intensive sweating - which is perfect for sports players.

Reasons to buy:

It's free from parabens and alcohol

Targets sweat pores

Made for both women and men

Protects from sweat for seven days

Get it from Look Fantastic for £7.13

SUKIN

Best moisturiser

Have you ever put on a moisturiser, worked out or played a sport and immediately gotten a shiny dew on your face? Sukin's oil-free moisturiser helps with that unwanted shine when you're sweating. What's better is that the ingredients aren't harsh on the skin and are crafted from a botanical blend.

Reasons to buy:

It's vegan and cruelty-free

Soothes redness and acne-prone skin

Gives you long-lasting hydration

Free from harsh ingredients including sulphates and synthetic fragrances

Get it from Look Fantastic for £9.95

UPCIRCLE

Best face cleanser

Often after you've applied many of your products to your face and finished playing sports, the first instinct is to cleanse. This soothing balm from Up Circle reuses ingredients that would otherwise go to waste to create a balm that gently cleans away dirt and sweat and leaves your skin hydrated and supple.

Reasons to buy:

Lifts impurities and pollutants

Removes heavy products like SPF and oils

Rich in antioxidant vitamin E

Made from 100% naturally derived ingredients

Get it from Look Fantastic for £18.99

FAACE

Best face mask

The great thing about this face mask is that it is specifically made for use after you've been sweating a lot. It gives a gentle but deep clean to ensure any dirt from a post-gym workout or a day on the pitch is removed from your face. It also helps balance your skin, which is great for humid conditions.

Reasons to buy:

It's designed to replenish moisture with argan oil

Hydrates and soothes skin without clogging pores

Contains brightening vitamin C and antioxidants to combat environmental pollution

Bergamot acts as a blemish treatment after sweaty skin

Get it from Look Fantastic for £24.00

UPCIRCLE

Best skincare pads

Using a gentle cotton pad with your face balm or cleanser is an excellent way of exfoliating your skin and cleaning your pores from sweat and dirt that may have accumulated whilst playing sports. Plus, these pads, which come in a pack of seven, are made from a blend of cotton and hemp, making them a great sustainable option.

Reasons to buy:

Waste-free alternative to disposable pads

Can was with mesh pouch in a washing machine

100% natural, plastic-free and biodegradable

Gentle on sensitive skin

Get it from Look Fantastic for £8.99

MARGARET DABBS

Best foot cream

Whether it's football, cycling, running or any other active activity, your feet can often take a battering whilst playing sports. Luckily, you can give them that extra TLC the next time you finish your match with an overnight foot cream.

Reasons to buy:

Overnight treatment for soft feet

Perfect for sports lovers with sweat-prone feet

Defends against nail discolouration

Anti-fungal and antibacterial properties

Get it from Feel Unique for £18.00

BEAUTYPRO

Best foot mask

If you want to take your foot care routine to the next level and shed dead skin accumulated from sweaty feet in trainers and boots, this mask is for you. After wearing the foot mask for 90 minutes or so, the dermatologically tested formula will promote the peeling of dead skin to rejuvenate your feet.

Reasons to buy:

Smoothes feet

Contains 17 natural plant botanicals

Eliminates dead skin over seven days

Contains antibacterial properties

Get it from Look Fantastic for £7.95

SUPERGOOP!

Best face sunscreen

Sunscreen should be essential to your skincare routine, especially if you're playing sports regularly outdoors. It helps protect you from UVA A and B rays, and lengthy exposure to the sun. The SuperGloop! SPF is factor 30 and won't leave your skin feeling heavy.

Reasons to buy:

Doesn't leave a white cast and is invisible

Won't clog up pores

Deflect UV rays

Doubles up as a primer for makeup

Get it from Cult Beauty for £15.00 - £32.00

MORPHE

Best setting mist

There's no reason why you can't wear makeup whilst playing sports. But, a setting spray is vital to ensure that it doesn't run and drip down your face from the sweat. It leaves your makeup in place all day long with its hardworking sweat-proof formula.

Reasons to buy:

Sets your makeup for a whole day

Seals in moisture

It is sweat and humidity resistant

Infused with coconut water and apple extracts

Get it from ASOS for £10.00

LIVING PROOF

Best dry shampoo

Do you ever find your hair gets sweaty when playing sports? This easy-to-use and portable dry shampoo is the perfect solution to your problem. It works by revitalising your hair as it absorbs sweat and odours. Plus, a time-released infused fragrance will keep your hair smelling like it's been freshly washed.

Reasons to buy:

Safe for coloured and chemically treated hair

Absorbs sweat, oil and odour

PETA certified cruelty free

Free from silicones and sulphates

Get it from Look Fantastic for £8.50-£45.00

Further reading