12 best caps to elevate your hat game this summer

A staple in everyone's wardrobe, adding a finishing touch to your summer outfit or hiding a bad hair day, the best caps can do it all. Worn by the likes of off-duty footballers abroad and dads by the BBQ, this summer accessory is a must-have for 2022.

Paired with some New Balance and oversized denim, baseball, trucker and fitted caps nail the 'dad wardrobe' aesthetic we're seeing everywhere at the moment.

Take note from off-duty football style icons like Bellerin and Rice, who can't get enough of the accessory.

Great for throwing on as you step out the door and even better for protecting your face from the sun, it comes as no surprise we're seeing more brands release their own take on the classic cap.

With summer in full swing at the moment, we thought we'd take a look at the best caps our favourite brands have to offer. Featuring baseball caps from Nike and classic trucker caps from New Era, we've highlighted the best unisex caps to add the perfect finishing touch to your summer 'fits.

Nike Sportswear Heritage 86 Cap

Nike

For a classic cap you'll wear over and over again the Nike Heritage 86 cap is perfect. Features a six-panel design and adjustable closure for a secure fit, ideal for moving around in the heat.

Get it from Nike for £17.95

adidas Embroidered Baseball Cap

adidas

Reach for this adidas baseball cap every hot day for protection when you're heading out. Made in a lightweight fabric with a UV 50 factor, it's the best option for long days spent in the sun.

Get it from adidas for £17.00

Dickies Albertville Baseball Cap

Selfridges

Durable workwear brand Dickies have created the cap of the moment and we're not surprised. Decked out in an all-over leopard print, this fun take on the classic athletic baseball cap makes the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Get it from Selfridges for £25.00

Carhartt WIP Harlem Small Logo Cap

End Clothing

Crafted in a summer-ready pink cotton corduroy, when it comes to shade and style this Carhartt cap does not disappoint.

Get it from End Clothing for £35.00

The North Face Mudder Trucker Cap

The North Face

North Face know a thing or two when it comes to protection and exploration - that's why their take on the trucker cap makes the perfect go-to accessory when stepping out into the sun. With recycled mesh back panels to keep you cool and an adjustable closure, the cap guarantees comfort and security whatever you're doing.

Get it from The North Face for £27.00

New Era LA Dodgers 59FIFTY Fitted Cap

New Era

Fitted caps are having their moment again and we're here for this revival. New Era pioneer the fitted hat game and have some of the most cop-worthy styles to top off your outfits this summer - from basketball teams to personalised classics, there's a style for everyone.

Get it from New Era for £37.00

Nike ACG Heritage 86 Cap

Nike

Designed and tested in Oregon, USA, Nike's All Conditions Gear accessories are made for the wilderness and urban exploring, making this the perfect cap for your summer adventures.

Get it from Nike for £32.95

Places + Faces Baseball Cap

Selfridges

Lightweight, airy and simple, this structured baseball cap is a must-have for all seasons. With a curved brim for blocking the sun and the brand's logo embroidered on top, this cap is easy to style and a staple for everyday wear.

Get it from Selfridges for £20.00

adidas Snapback Curved Trucker Cap

adidas

Made from at least 60% recycled content, this adidas trucker cap is an ultra-breathable and sustainable option, ideal for the gym and outdoor sports.

Get it from adidas for £20.00

Rotate Cap

End Clothing

For stylish shade, Rotate offers this classic blue cap for wear all the way through summer till winter. Soft, fitted and adjustable, you'll find yourself reaching for this cap daily.

Get it from End Clothing for £49.00

New Era Casual Classic Cap

Asos

With a retro feel, this New Era classic cap will see you through your summer getaways and days in the park. Features breathable eyelet vents and a curved brim, ideal for keeping you cool and shaded in the heat.

Get it from ASOS for £21.00

New Era Food Patch Trucker Cap

New Era

If you're a fan of tacos, you'll love this playful take on the classic New Era trucker cap. Perfect for throwing on when you're heading out the door, the adjustable snap closure allows for a secure or loose fit depending on where your day takes you.

Get it from New Era for £23.00

