How to get Aston Villa vs Brentford tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Aston Villa take on Brentford on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Brentford walk into this fixture having won the previous league matchup 1-0 against Aston Villa at Villa Park in February 2026. Historical head-to-head stats show a competitive matchup between the two clubs, featuring 8 draws across 18 total encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Brentford takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Aston Villa vs. Brentford Premier League match at Villa Park, follow these primary purchasing options:

Official Club Website (Aston Villa FC) : Buy directly from the official Aston Villa ticketing portal. Tickets are released in phased windows: priority goes first to official Claret Members, followed by Season Ticket holders (who may purchase extra guest tickets), and finally a General Sale window for the remaining inventory. All home tickets are issued digitally via the official Aston Villa App to Apple or Google Wallets.

Away Fan Tickets (Brentford FC) : If you are supporting Brentford, away allocation tickets must be purchased directly through Brentford's official ticketing website by registered official members.

Hospitality and Premium Seats : Matchday hospitality, VIP packages, and General Admission Plus (GA+) options can be booked directly through Aston Villa’s official hospitality division. These tickets generally do not require a prior membership history.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces : If official general admission tickets are sold out, tickets are often available on secondary ticket aggregator platforms such as StubHub. Keep in mind that prices on secondary platforms may fluctuate based on market demand.

How much do Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

For Aston Villa vs. Brentford Premier League match at Villa Park. Official general admission match tickets purchased directly from the club, face-value prices range approximately as follows:

Standard Adult Pricing

Zone 1 (Central Longside Views): £62.00 – £86.50

Zone 2: £56.00 – £81.00

Zone 3: £51.50 – £75.00

Zone 4 (Upper Tiers / Corners): £49.50 – £61.00

Concessions & Junior Rates

Seniors (Over 66) & Young Adults (Under 21): £33.00 – £65.00

Juniors (Under 18 / Under 14): £14.50 – £61.50

Hospitality Options

Matchday Hospitality & VIP Packages: General Admission Plus (GA+) and premium lounge packages start from £130 up to £350+ per person.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Brentford Form

Aston Villa have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, producing a record of zero wins, zero draws, and five defeats. Their last outing was a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on August 31, and they were beaten 4-0 by Brighton in their previous league fixture. Villa have also suffered defeats against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in pre-season, and fell to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Across those five games, Villa scored three goals and conceded ten.

Brentford have been in sharp form, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on August 30, but prior to that they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Premier League and thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 7-0 in a pre-season friendly. The Bees also won 6-1 at Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across their last five games, Brentford scored 15 goals and conceded two.

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 0-1 Brentford victory at Villa Park in the Premier League on February 1, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brentford have won three, Aston Villa have won one, and one match ended in a draw — a 1-1 Carabao Cup tie in September 2025. Villa's only win in that run came in a 1-0 away victory at Brentford in March 2025.