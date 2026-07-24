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‘If Vinnie Jones can become an actor!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo backed for future move into Hollywood movies rather than transition into football club ownership
Ronaldo chasing down 1,000 goals before retirement
For now, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo remains under contract at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr. He has 12 months left to run on the most lucrative deal in world football. There are still targets for the 41-year-old frontman to hit.
Reaching 1,000 competitive goals sits at the top of that list, while opportunities to play alongside eldest son Cristiano Junior will be embraced if the teenager can fulfil his own potential and make a senior breakthrough in the professional ranks.
Terms that take Ronaldo into his mid-40s and beyond may be agreed, with an international career that spans 223 caps and 146 goals not yet being brought to a close. More major tournament outings - at Euro 2028 and a home World Cup in 2030 - are not being ruled out.
There will, however, come a day when record-shattering boots need to be hung up for the final time. Ronaldo may have headed to the United States by then, allowing his iconic rivalry with Lionel Messi to be rekindled in MLS, with enticing landing spots to be found in California.
Such a switch would allow CR7 to get his foot through the door in Tinseltown. He has already dipped his toe into the film business, with his own studio being launched, and mass appeal makes him an obvious choice to be lined up for roles in blockbuster productions that seek to attract a global audience.
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Will Ronaldo become a Hollywood actor?
Quizzed on whether Ronaldo will head down that path, former Manchester United team-mate Silvestre - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think the sky is the limit for him. Everything that he touches or invests himself in becomes a successful business.
“I think he mentioned becoming an actor a while back when he was at the Dubai awards. He said he would want to become an actor. I think that's his next move. If Vinnie Jones can become an actor, a good-looking guy like Cristiano for sure can do the job.”
Could Ronaldo be a future Oscar winner?
World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has previously said of Ronaldo turning his hand to acting, and potentially picking up more prestigious prizes: “The surprise is why we don't see many more sports people in movies. We see rappers, we see influencers, we see so many well known people going into film but not sports people. Why?
“We are entertaining people as well. In sport, we have the character for that. I know that Eric Cantona has been doing that, Vinnie Jones, David Ginola, as well as Frank Leboeuf, have done that. Why can't more do that?
“I'm happy for Ronaldo. I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars? He would have nothing to prove to those guys. He can say, ‘I know you're a big star, but I am Cristiano Ronaldo. I am probably one of the best players in football history. I am a billionaire. I won everything I could win in football. So who are you?’
“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally.”
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Record-breaking Ronaldo silences any doubters
Ronaldo has made a career out of silencing doubters and achieving whatever he puts his mind to. If he were to head for Hollywood, then there is every reason to believe that he would be a success.
The sight of him picking up an Oscar may feel like a bit of a stretch for now, but few could have predicted what he has achieved in football circles and nothing can be ruled out when it comes to one of the most recognisable celebrities on the planet.
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