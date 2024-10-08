With the MLS season kicking off in just over two weeks, here is a look at where teams stand

Hello, 2025.

This has been a memorable offseason. Genuinely, it has been record-breaking in every sense -- incoming and outgoing transfers, record fees for clubs across the league, blockbuster intra-league trades, and more.

It has been a rollercoaster, and we're still over two weeks away from competitive MLS action, too, meaning there is still so much more that could happen ahead of the start of the campaign.

Over the past two months, though, there has been one common trait shared across the league -- ambition, at least by most teams.

The San Jose Earthquakes are the perfect example, as are the New England Revolution. Both teams are set to field relatively unrecognizable teams on opening day due to roster turnover. Then, there's a step further as shown with Atlanta United. The Five Stripes smashed the MLS transfer record for $22M striker Emmanuel Latte-Lath while also bringing back former club star Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United.

On the other end, other teams like Toronto FC have yet to even open up their wallet.

With just weeks away from kickoff, it's now time to start seriously evaluating where clubs stand. It's a brand-new season, with lots of new rules, including continental competition participation. The 2024 MLS Cup champions in the LA Galaxy remain on top of the list in preseason at least, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are still recovering from their shocking Round 1 Playoff exit last November.

Which club leads the pack, and who is falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the first edition of 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Previous update: Oct. 15, 2024