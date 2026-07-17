Marcus Rashford to Arsenal? Pros & cons of Man Utd transfer raid highlighted by ‘Invincibles’ squad member as questions are asked of Leandro Trossard sale

Quizzed on whether the United academy graduate, who has been on World Cup duty, could be a shrewd addition for Arsenal, Aliadiere - speaking courtesy of Wiz Slots - told GOAL: “Good option. The good thing with Marcus Rashford, he knows the league. He's British, comes from the academy at Man United, so he knows what it is and how it feels to deal with the pressure.

“But when you look at his last few seasons at Man United, it's been a lot of up and down as well for different reasons. So do you feel, letting Trossard go and getting Rashford, is that really a guaranteed better level, guaranteed success and better return on the investment? I don't know. I'm not sure about it. I can't say that.

“I know they are different players, but I just think Trossard, the goals that he came up with and the important goals that he scored - that goal at West Ham last year, this is the goal that got us through the line.

“I totally understand that you've got to let players go if they want to move on, different reasons, but you've got to make sure you replace them with players that are going to deliver straight away. And Rashford lately has been, like I said, up and down. He can have some unbelievable games, but some games where he's not there either.

“So you just think, is that what the champion of England wants to get? I don't know. But when you see the quality and the number of great players Arsenal have got, maybe Marcus Rashford will come and not even start straight away anyway. Because when you see there's Martinelli still there. You just don't know.

“I'm not sure Mikel is just looking for someone to come in to be the number one. He's looking for great players that can come in and then fight for their position. And whoever's the best and trains the best will play at the weekend.”