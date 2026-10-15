Bitter homecoming! Sage left empty-handed in France as Palace pay price for nightmare first half

Crystal Palace suffered their first away defeat in Europa League history, falling 3-2 to Lyon in a thrilling encounter at Groupama Stadium. Early goals from Corentin Tolisso and Ernest Nuamah put the French hosts in command before Palace staged a vigorous second-half fightback.

Yeremy Pino pulled a goal back shortly after the restart before Pavel Sulc restored Lyon's two-goal cushion with a clever backheel flick.

Daichi Kamada netted late on to set up a tense finish, but the Eagles could not find a late equaliser despite backing from 3,000 travelling supporters.