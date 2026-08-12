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Alvino Hanafi

News Writer
Articles by Alvino Hanafi
  7. Trump InfantinoGetty Images
    World Cup

    Trump backs Infantino amid FIFA crisis

    United States President Donald Trump has waded into the growing crisis at the top of world football, throwing his weight behind under-fire FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The intervention comes as global confederations step up their efforts to remove the Swiss executive following a controversial and failed commercial power grab.