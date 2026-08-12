Alvino Hanafi

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has revealed a humorous dilemma regarding star striker Erling Haaland. The Italian coach explained his strict touchline instruction rule for captains, leading to a brilliant quip about the Norwegian powerhouse.
Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has admitted he is unsure of his squad’s readiness ahead of tonight’s UEFA Super Cup final. With players returning from international duty at different intervals, the manager faces a significant selection headache against Aston Villa in Salzburg.
Paul Pogba's difficult spell at AS Monaco has suffered another major blow after the midfielder broke down during a training session at St George's Park. The latest physical setback leaves the club anxiously waiting on medical scans as pre-season preparations are thrown into turmoil.
Everton have officially completed the signing of Brennan Johnson from Crystal Palace on a four-year contract. The deal sees Dwight McNeil move in the opposite direction to Selhurst Park in a high-profile player swap.
Andoni Iraola has arrived at Anfield with a reputation for high-intensity football that mirrors the 'heavy metal' style of the Jurgen Klopp era. We examine how the new manager might reshape his starting XI, integrating fresh tactical approaches and potential new arrivals for the 2026-27 campaign.
Inter are heavily pursuing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones after manager Cristian Chivu highlighted the Englishman as a priority target. With the player refusing a contract extension and eyeing a move to Italy, the Nerazzurri face a choice between paying a hefty fee now or securing him for free next year.
United States President Donald Trump has waded into the growing crisis at the top of world football, throwing his weight behind under-fire FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The intervention comes as global confederations step up their efforts to remove the Swiss executive following a controversial and failed commercial power grab.