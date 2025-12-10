Getty
Liverpool warned Mohamed Salah won't play for the club again by Man Utd legend after 'Cristiano Ronaldo-esque' outburst against Arne Slot & Co.
Salah rant adds to Liverpool struggles
Liverpool have endured a miserable defence of their Premier League title so far in 2025-26 and currently sit down in 10th place in the Premier League table, already 10 points behind leaders Arsenal. The Reds have also seen Salah add to their struggles by giving an explosive interview after defeat to Leeds last time out in the Premier League. Manager Slot has said he has "no clue" if the talisman will ever play for the club again, while former Manchester United forward Patrice Evra has insisted it's all over between Liverpool and Salah and that the Egypt international's rant reminds him of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Salah's rant is 'Ronaldo-esque'
Evra told Stake: "It reminds me a little bit of when Cristiano did the interview with Piers Morgan (in 2022). People sometimes forget we are human beings and we can get hurt. And I feel like when I heard what Salah said, I feel like someone is hurting a lot. The backlash he had from the fans is just ridiculous. Like what he achieved for the club, but at the same time, when you're not playing well, sometimes you need to accept being on the bench. I feel like he’s not going to play for Liverpool again. You never know, Liverpool could perform better without him and they're going to maybe let him go in January.
"I feel like it was a year too long, he should have left last summer. When Sadio Mane left, I knew Liverpool would be in trouble. Even though they won the league last year, I knew at a certain point they would get in trouble. Salah feels like the club is throwing him under the bus - but it’s never good to speak out about the club publicly. I don't blame Liverpool. I don't blame Salah. He's a human being. He went there. He did an interview. He talked with his heart. Sometimes it's not always good to talk with your heart, but I see it as a no return for Salah."
Could Salah follow Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia?
Ronaldo famously let rip at Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, saying he had no respect for the Dutch coach, before leaving Old Trafford at the end of 2022 and moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Salah is now being tipped to follow in the Portugal icon's footsteps and move to the Middle East, with a host of clubs reportedly interested in trying to tempt him away from Anfield in the January transfer window. It still remains to be seen if Salah will move on this winter, but he has previously admitted he came very close to joining the Saudi Pro League earlier this year before penning a lucrative two-year contract extension with the Reds.
All eyes on Salah as Liverpool face Brighton
All eyes will now be on Anfield on Saturday as the latest drama in the Salah saga unfolds. Liverpool return to action in the Premier League against Brighton in a fixture that will be Salah's last before he is due to join up with Egypt's AFCON squad. It's not clear yet if Salah will be involved in the game or if he will be on the bench once again for Liverpool. If Slot does leave Salah out of his starting XI once again, it will likely increase speculation about a winter move away from Anfield.
