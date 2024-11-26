Kyle Walker is past it, Phil Foden failing to create and Erling Haaland can't score! Six biggest culprits in Man City's five-match losing streak as Pep Guardiola searches for solutions after record-breaking run

Some of the main architects in the Cityzens' recent domination must now shoulder responsibility for the team's shocking run of form

'Crisis' and 'Manchester City' are not words that usually sit together, certainly not in the modern era. But there is no other way to describe the predicament the club are in right now. They have lost five games in a row for the first time since 2006, when Stuart Pearce was in charge. And these have not been narrow defeats. Saturday' 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham was the club's heaviest defeat in 21 years at the Etihad Stadium, and it came weeks after they were destroyed 4-1 by Sporting CP.

For fans who remember what life was like before the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008, it feels like being transported back to the bad old days when City were in the Division Two, losing at York City in 1998, or being humiliated by humble neighbours Stockport County in 2002. It is certainly uncharted territory for Pep Guardiola, who has lost three league games in a row for the first time as City coach and suffered five defeats in a row in all competitions for the first time in his 17-year coaching career.

City have been ravaged by injuries, the most important of which was suffered by Rodri against Arsenal two months ago. Gunners' midfielder Thomas Partey could therefore be seen as the architect of City's downfall, as it was his challenge which led to the Spaniard damaging his knee and requiring surgery which ruled him out for the entire season. Rodri showed off his Ballon d'Or in a glitzy pre-match ceremony on Saturday, and once the game began, City were given a brutal reminder of how much they have come to rely upon him, as Tottenham monstered the midfield.

But even with Rodri out and top centre-back Ruben Dias also missing, City cannot put all their problems down to injuries. Plenty of figures on the pitch as well as off it are not performing as they usually do. GOAL highlights six culprits as City desperately look to stop the rot on Tuesday against Feyenoord in the Champions League: