Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Scott McTominay and the top 20 Brits Abroad in the 2024-25 season - ranked

The captain of England, a superstar Galactico and a Manchester United outcast were among the best Brits to play away from home this season

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Over the last few months, we at GOAL have been keeping a close eye on the Britons plying their trade abroad. Every week, we've checked in with the creme de la creme on the continent and beyond.

It only seemed fair for us to go ahead and round off the season by ranking our finest exports. Not every voyage beyond the Channel has been a triumphant one - Dele Alli was sent off a few minutes into his only Como appearance and poor Ruben Loftus-Cheek was cut down by injuries again, for example - but there have been some huge success stories of Brits leaving home and it's time to give them their flowers.

Here are the 20 best Brits who played abroad during 2024-25, ranked: