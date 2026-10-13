Why Brenden Aaronson’s new Leeds contract is more than a transfer fee ploy - with USMNT star considered to have ‘worked on his weaknesses’ in the Premier League

Aaronson endured a tough start to his spell at Elland Road, with relegation out of the Premier League being suffered at the end of his debut campaign. The American midfielder was quick to jump ship at that point, as he headed for a loan spell in Germany.

He returned to West Yorkshire ready to do his bit for the collective cause, but had plenty of sceptics in the stands to win over. He made a good go of that when helping Leeds to win the Championship title in 2024-25.

Four goals were recorded in the top-flight last season, with the hard-working 25-year-old full of running in a Whites team that have become famed for their energetic press and constant on-field harassing of opponents.

A home World Cup experience was then taken in with the United States, before heading back to England and putting pen to paper on a new deal. Aaronson started the 2026-27 campaign in Daniel Farke’s starting XI, but has been on the bench for Leeds’ last four Premier League fixtures.

The odd question has been asked of his future, ahead of another transfer window opening in January, with those at Elland Road having ensured that the price tag around Aaronson’s neck remains high - as he is now tied to them until 2029.