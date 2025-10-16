Joe Strange author profile

Joe Strange

Managing Editor (UK)

Bio: I've been GOAL UK's Managing Editor since November, 2022, having arrived just in time for the World Cup in Qatar. I oversee all of our written football content, from breaking news and SEO articles, to longform features and match coverage. Prior to joining GOAL, I was a sports writer, Assistant Sports Editor and Deputy Sports Editor at MailOnline across more than nine years, predominantly working on football news, live blogs, interviews, features and match reports, while also covering all other major sports. My work has been featured by a number of other prominent publishers including FourFourTwo, Bleacher Report and Squawka.

My Football Story: Despite my dad being born and raised in east London and having no connection to the city of Liverpool myself, I followed him by becoming an Everton fan. Alan Ball, his white boots and the Toffees' title winning team of 1969/70 caught my dad's attention as a boy, and we're still making the long journey from Kent to Merseyside to watch them to this day. I've been an Everton season ticket holder for more than a decade, and have also followed England at two major tournaments - Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Areas of Expertise:

  • Everything Everton Football Club
  • Premier League opinion and analysis
  • Reacting to big, breaking football news
  • Headline writing, sub-editing and commissioning

Favourite Footballing Memory: Everton have been starved of silverware since I was born and I'm just about young enough not to be able to remember 1995's FA Cup triumph, so I'll go with a much more recent moment - James Tarkowski's thunderbolt of an equaliser against Liverpool in February, 2025. It may have only sealed a 2-2 draw, and the longest VAR check of all-time certainly took a bit of the shine off it, but it felt like the moment we really said an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park. And what a way to do it. 

  1. Everton Seat Unique main imageGOAL
    EvertonCULTURE

    What are premium experiences at Everton's new stadium really like?

    As a lifelong Everton supporter who associates watching the Blues with being stood for 90 minutes in a chilly Gwladys Street end, with only a big coat and chicken pie for warmth, I approached my first premium experience at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a mixture of excitement and apprehension. This was only my third visit to Goodison Park's replacement after all, having attended the first test event back in February and the Premier League opener against Brighton.

