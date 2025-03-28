'He needs to get more serious about his defending' - Gary Neville claims Dani Carvajal is 'BETTER' than Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool star is sent brutal warning ahead of Real Madrid transfer
Gary Neville believes Trent Alexander-Arnold will face a battle to become a regular starter at Real Madrid, despite his attacking prowess.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold set to join Real Madrid
- Neville still unconvinced by his defending
- Man Utd legend talks up all-rounder Carvajal