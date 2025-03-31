FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-NEWCASTLEAFP
Joe Strange

'Another level' - Gary Lineker explains why leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid is perfect for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he opens up on England star's 'absolutely fabulous' move

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolReal MadridTransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Gary Lineker believes Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold are a perfect fit, with the Liverpool defender closing in on a free transfer to La Liga.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alexander-Arnold closing in on Real Madrid move
  • Lineker expects defender to be a perfect fit
  • MOTD host says transfer will be 'brilliant' move
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches