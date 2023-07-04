Where to watch Women's World Cup 2023 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

Where you can watch every minute of the Women's World Cup action in the UK, including TV and live streaming options.

Fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch each and every one of the 64 Women's World Cup games for free, both online and via freeview television.

BBC and ITV have announced the schedule for the group stages of the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

However, the BBC has reported that they will broadcast England's first knockout game in case Sarina Weigman's side make it past the group stages. Furthermore, BBC will broadcast both the semi-finals, while both BBC and ITV should air the final.

For BBC, live streaming will be available via BBC iPlayer and website, with live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, other than catching the live action on TV, games can be watched live online as well, on ITVX.

GOAL helps you through the fixtures and information you need to keep yourself entertained to the 2023 Women's World Cup event.

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games