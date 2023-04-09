WATCH: Gabriel Martinelli delivers AGAIN! Arsenal take lead at Anfield thanks to Brazilian's smart finish - assisted by Virgil van Dijk!

- Gunners clear at Premier League summit
- Title credentials tested on Merseyside
- Early goal helps to settle nerves
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have not tasted victory on the red half of Merseyside since September 2012, with a 12-game winless run endured across all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s side are full of confidence at present, though, and started their latest encounter brightly, allowing Bukayo Saka to break from midfield and bundle the ball through to Martinelli off Virgil van Dijk – with the Brazilian then poking into the back of the net.
