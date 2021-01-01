USMNT's Dest admits to lack of confidence at Barcelona as Koeman backs him to shine

The 20-year-old hasn't found his best form at Camp Nou since joining from Ajax in the summer but trusts in his own potential

Sergino Dest admits his confidence has taken a hit since his summer move to , but Ronald Koeman has backed him to find his feet at Camp Nou.

The United States international joined from Ajax amid some fanfare in the last transfer window and has played in 15 of Barca’s 17 games in so far this season.

Dest hasn’t always been at his best in but he believes in his own potential to get over a tricky start to life at his new club.

"For me, it's important to get that confidence back because I feel a little bit unconfident right now," Dest told La Liga World.

"That's the most important thing for me right now: get the confidence back and play like I used to play and then I think I have a lot of potential."

Ronald Koeman couldn’t convince Dest to ignore the for the during his time as national team manager but he is pleased to be working with him at club level.

Koeman knows the difficulty of adapting to a new club and a new league, and he has backed him to find his rhythm.

"Sergino has played a lot of games and this is just his first season with Barca," Koeman said in a press conference on Saturday.

"He's a very young player and it's complicated for the youngsters. He's been injured but he seems to have recovered and we will decide on Sunday if he starts or is on the bench.

"I hope he has no more problems with injuries, can get some rhythm back and provide competition."

Barcelona travel to Elche on Sunday, hoping to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in the league.

They have recovered from a terrible start to the season but still find themselves some way off the pace at the top of the league.

are 10 points ahead of Barca with a game in hand. Barca return to action against on Wednesday before league fixtures against , and Deportivo , ahead of the clash with PSG on February 16.