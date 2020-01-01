Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reach Thiago agreement

Leicester may struggle to keep hold of defender Jonny Evans, who is now into the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, according to the Mail.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Foxes from in 2018, will become a free agent in June 2021 unless he agrees fresh terms.

Whatever happens with Evans Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his defence this summer, with Preston's Ben Davies a prime target.