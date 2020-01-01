Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reach Thiago agreement

Leicester face battle to hang on to Evans
Leicester may struggle to keep hold of defender Jonny Evans, who is now into the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, according to the Mail.
The 31-year-old, who joined the Foxes from West Brom in 2018, will become a free agent in June 2021 unless he agrees fresh terms.
Whatever happens with Evans Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his defence this summer, with Preston's Ben Davies a prime target.
Benfica close in on Cavani
Benfica are on the verge of signing Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, according to AS.
The 33-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Portuguese side and is expected to meet with club officials in Paris on Sunday to finalise the deal.
Cavani, who left PSG at the end of his contract last month, was linked with Inter and Atletico Madrid as well as clubs in South America before eventually deciding on Benfica.
Woodman signs new Magpies deal
🤝 #NUFC are pleased to confirm that Freddie Woodman has signed a new three-year deal with the club, with the option of a further 12 months.
He has also rejoined @SwansOfficial on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.
Congratulations and best of luck, Freddie! 🧤⚫️⚪️
Beckham why I joined Miami - Matuidi
Blaise Matuidi has revealed that David Beckham was one of the main reasons why he elected to leave Juventus for Inter Miami.
The 2018 World Cup winner reached an agreement to end his stay in Italy a year early after the Serie A champions lost out in the Champions League to Lyon, with the MLS outfit, who have lost all of their competitive fixtures this season, his choice of destination.
He has revealed talks have been ongoing for months, with Beckham particularly eager to link up with a man he once played with at Paris Saint-Germain.
QPR close in on Dykes
Queens Park Rangers have reportedly struck a deal to sign Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The Gold Coast-born forward, who is eligible for Australia and Scotland, is expected to be brought in to offset the likely exit of Eberechi Eze.
Dykes played rugby league as a youngster before switching to football, and first played for Queen of the South before he moved to Livingston.
Leeds strike out for Koch
Leeds United will move for Freiberg defender Robin Koch as Brighton continue to rebuff their pursuit of Ben White, claims The Telegraph.
White, who spent the year on loan with United, has rejected contract offers from the Seagulls, who in turn have turned down sizeable offers from Marcelo Bielsa's side, with Liverpool also reportedly interested.
Instead, Leeds may now chase the Germany centre-back instead as their next target.
Man Utd's Chong joins Bremen
Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has joined Werder Bremen on a one-year loan, the Bundesliga outfit announced on Sunday.
The Dutch youth international's widely touted switch from Old Trafford was confirmed hours after the winger undertook training for the first time at Weserstadion alongside his new team.
The 20-year-old has made a dozen appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but by and large has been left on the fringes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans as the Norwegian continues his overhaul at Carrington.
Smalling keen on Roma stay
Centre-back wants Serie A return
Chris Smalling is desperate to stay at Roma following his loan spell in Serie A, as Manchester United mull offers for the centre-back, per Corriere dello Sport.
Newcastle United and other Italian clubs have been linked with a move for the former England man.
But the defender wants to return to Roma after enjoying his spell there last term.
Juventus could be open to Dybala sale
Paulo Dybala could be sold by Juventus this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Juve are mindful of their finances and could make big money on the Argentine, who nearly moved to Manchester United then Tottenham last summer.
Man Utd's Chong training with Bremen
Tahith Chong has arrived for his first training session with #Werder
Man Utd's Traore heading to Caen on loan
Manchester United youngster Alioui Traore will head to Caen on loan for the new season, the French club has confirmed.
The midfielder is hopeful of getting plenty of first-team experience in his homeland with the Ligue 2 outfit.
Rennes monitoring Boga
Sassuolo attacker Jeremie Boga has attracted a good deal of attention this summer, with Rennes the latest side interested in him, according to Le10Sport.
It is likely, however, that Boga will be too expensive for the Champions League newboys, with Marseille keeping a particularly close eye on a player also wanted by Napoli.
Thiago reaches Liverpool agreement
Brighton chase Reims hitman
Ayhan heading for Sassuolo
Fortuna erzielt Einigung mit @SassuoloUS in Bezug auf einen Wechsel von Kaan Ayhan
Danke für alles, Kaan! Viel Erfolg in der @SerieA 🙏#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | #Ayhan pic.twitter.com/niSkA52xTK
Messi 'an obsession' for Inter
Inter chairman Steven Zhang is "obsessed" by signing Lionel Messi for the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Barcelona star's future is in the air after an embarrassing 8-2 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.
Barcelona ready to shed Suarez
Barcelona are making plans to lighten their squad this summer - and that could mean offloading Luis Suarez.
Mundo Deportivo reports that big changes are afoot at Camp Nou, with the Uruguayan one of those who could depart.
Lautaro Martinez remains an objective and would replace the former Liverpool man.
Atletico Madrid chase Napoli's Allan
Atletico Madrid are set to move for Napoli midfielder Allan, according to Marca.
The Brazilian has been linked with PSG in the past but could now make a €40 million (£35m/$46m) move to Spain.
Henderson wants Man Utd gloves
Dean Henderson is set to stay at Manchester United to fight David de Gea for the No.1 slot, according to the Daily Mail.
The keeper caught the eye at Sheffiled United on loan last season and now wants to challenge the Spaniard for the job at Old Trafford.
RB Leipzig in for Sorloth
Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has emerged as a transfer target for RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports.
He won the Golden Boot in Turkey, scoring 24 goals for Trabzonspor last season, where he was on loan. The Turkish side have the option to make the deal permanent but could then sell him on.
Sancho urged to wait for Liverpool transfer
Jadon Sancho should snub a move to Manchester United this summer and instead wait for Liverpool or Chelsea to swoop in a year, according to Danny Murphy.
Fofana in line for shock Lens switch
Solskjaer urges Man Utd to spend money on better players
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are "too far ahead" as he called on the club to spend money on better players.
While Solskjaer's side finished the season strongly to secure third-place in the Premier League, they ended up being 15 points behind City and 33 points shy of the Reds.
The Red Devils haven't won the league since 2013, with their last piece of silverware now dating back to 2017.
Emmanuel Boateng joins Columbus Crew from DC United
Columbus Crew have announced the signing of Emmanuel Boateng in a trade with Major League Soccer Eastern Conference rivals DC United, with Axel Sjoberg going in the opposite direction.
Boateng had moved to the American capital outfit in the summer of 2019 but failed to nail a regular place in the starting XI, making a total of four appearances.
Lens line up deal for Udinese's Fofana
Man Utd's Traore set for loan move
Manchester United midfielder Aliou Traore will join French side Caen on loan next season, Goal understands.
The 19-year-old has agreed to terms with the Ligue 2 outfit and will wear the number 15 shirt as he looks to secure more senior game time.
Caen finished 13th in France's second division last season after being relegated from Ligue 1 in 2019.
James walks out on Perth Glory
Perth Glory midfielder Thomas James has left the club over a lack of playing time, claims The Far Post Perth.
The 27-year-old was signed a player replacement this season but hasn't featured for Glory to date.
Barca-linked Garcia refuses to discuss Man City future
Manchester City defender Eric Garcia affirmed that he "could not comment" on speculation concerning his future at the Etihad Stadium after seeing the club eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon.
Two goals from Moussa Dembele late in the second half inspired the French side to a 3-1 victory over City, who were hot favourites to advance from the quarter-finals prior to kick-off on Saturday.
Kevin De Bruyne scored the Premier League side's sole strike over a disappointing 90 minutes, although Raheem Sterling was guilty of spurning a golden chance to level at 2-2 moments before Dembele put the result beyond doubt.
Newcastle targeting Oxford skipper
Oxford captain Rob Dickie is a target for Newcastle, claims The Sun.
The 24-year-old defender impressed in League One this season and would only cost £2 million as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen defensively.
Leicester identify Schmeichel replacement
Leicester City are preparing for the possible departure of Kasper Schmeichel and are targeting Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, reports the Mirror.
Schmeichel has been linked with interest from Chelsea and Manchester United with the Foxes readying themselves for a possible exit.
Rico has spent this season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to cost less than £8 million.
Pochettino favourite to land Barca job
Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate to become Barcelona manager, according to the Daily Star.
Xavi and Ronald Koeman are also in contention, but it is the former Tottenham coach who is the early favourite to replace Quique Setien if and when he's shown the door at Camp Nou.
Man City ready to swoop for Messi
The Argentine has once again been linked with a Camp Nou exit
Manchester City are ready to pay whatever it takes to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, claims the Mirror.
The 32-year-old may be ready to farewell Camp Nou after seeing his side crushed 8-2 by Bayern Munich on Friday night, with City adamant they are in pole position to land Messi should he decide to move on.
Messi's current buy-out clause is a mammoth £635 million (€701m/$831m) but Barcelona's poor financial state could reportedly see them settle for much less.
Matty Longstaff at Newcastle crossroads
Newcastle United are hopeful Matty Longstaff could still re-sign with the club despite becoming a free agent last month.
The Sun states a £20,000-a-week deal remains on the table for Longstaff at Newcastle, with Udinese and Leeds United also in talks for the 20-year-old.