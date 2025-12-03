League One playoffs 2026: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for the Championship

The League One playoffs remain one of the most intense and emotionally charged events in the English Football League season, offering clubs one final route to the Championship.

The 2026 edition is shaping up to be just as thrilling, with four sides soon to be confirmed to battle through the knockout phase for a coveted place in England’s second tier.

Below, we outline everything you need to know about the 2026 League One playoffs, including the format, fixtures, key dates and how to watch the action live.

What are the League One playoffs?

The League One playoffs determine which club earns the third and final promotion place to the Championship. While the top two teams in the table are automatically promoted, those finishing 3rd to 6th compete in the playoffs.

The format features two-legged semi-finals - 3rd vs 6th and 4th vs 5th - before the winners meet in a one-off final at Wembley Stadium. The victor secures elevation to the Championship for the 2026/27 season.

Which teams have qualified for the 2026 League One playoffs?

The teams finishing between third and sixth place in the 2025-26 League One table will enter the playoffs. This section will be updated once the final standings are confirmed.

League One 2025-26 table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Cardiff City 16 10 2 4 +13 32 2 Stevenage 16 9 4 3 +8 31 3 Bradford City 17 8 7 2 +7 31 4 Lincoln City 18 9 4 5 +5 31 5 Stockport County 17 8 5 4 +2 29 6 Bolton Wanderers 17 7 7 3 +8 28 7 Luton Town 18 8 3 7 −1 27 8 Huddersfield Town 17 8 2 7 +3 26

Last updated: December 3, 2025

League One 2026 playoffs: Fixtures & results

The 2026 League One play-offs will take place in mid-May, with two-legged semi-finals followed by the winner-takes-all final at Wembley Stadium. Fixtures will be updated here once confirmed.

League One playoff semi-finals

Date Fixture TV channel TBC TBC Sky Sports / Paramount+

League One playoff final

Date Fixture TV channel May 24, 2026 TBC Sky Sports / Paramount+

When & where is the League One 2026 playoff final?

The 2026 League One playoff final will once again be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Traditionally staged over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, the final is expected to take place in the final week of May, with kick-off time to be announced.

Where to watch League One 2026 playoffs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. CBS Paramount+

Sky Sports holds the broadcast rights to EFL competitions in the UK, meaning fans can watch every playoff match live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event or via the Sky GO app.

CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the playoffs live in the United States.

Who won the League One playoffs in 2025?

Charlton Athletic claimed victory in the 2025 League One playoffs, edging past Leyton Orient 1–0 in the final at Wembley. Their triumph sealed a long-awaited return to the Championship and capped off a resilient postseason run.

The League One playoffs continue to deliver drama, tension and defining moments - expect more of the same in 2026 as the campaign reaches its climax.

