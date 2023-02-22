England's Lauren James named NXGN Player of the Tournament at the Arnold Clark Cup

England's Lauren James has won the NXGN Player of the Tournament award at the Arnold Clark Cup, an accolade given to the best young player on show.

James named Arnold Clark Cup's best young player

Scored one, assisted two in tournament

Performances may have secured her spot in England's XI

WHAT HAPPENED? James was one of the Lionesses' stand-out performers as they retained the Arnold Clark Cup, beating South Korea, Italy and Belgium to do so.

The 21-year-old was named Player of the Match in England's first game after winning a penalty and scoring her first senior international goal. That performance prompted her captain, Leah Williamson, to describe her as "a cheat code".

Against Italy, she provided a superb assist for Rachel Daly, then she rounded off her tournament by setting up Chloe Kelly to open the scoring against Belgium. It meant she won NXGN's Player of the Tournament accolade, awarded to the best young player at the Arnold Clark Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has been in superb form for Chelsea this season and is now translating that onto the international stage ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup, with the forward almost certain to be on the plane to the tournament as a result.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty