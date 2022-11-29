USMNT hero Christian Pulisic taken to hospital for World Cup injury sustained scoring vs Iran

Christian Pulisic was taken to a local hospital in Qatar after being forced off the pitch with an injury on Tuesday against Iran.

Pulisic scored in first half

Collided with goalkeeper after shot

Taken off with abdominal injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic sustained a core injury, according to the USMNT, and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His status for the rest of the tournament has not yet been determined.

More to come...