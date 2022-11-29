United States
USMNT hero Christian Pulisic taken to hospital for World Cup injury sustained scoring vs Iran
Dan Bernstein
10:57 PM WAT 29/11/2022
- Pulisic scored in first half
- Collided with goalkeeper after shot
- Taken off with abdominal injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic sustained a core injury, according to the USMNT, and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His status for the rest of the tournament has not yet been determined.
More to come...
