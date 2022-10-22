'I'm going to sleep with it like a kid' - Benzema revels in Ballon d'Or glory and reflects on 'incredible' journey

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has reflected on his football journey after lifting the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Claimed double last season

Wins 2022 Ballon d'Or

Reveals pride at his achievement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman has opened up on how it feels to be named the best footballer in the world after picking up the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Benzema beat Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to the Golden Ball after a phenomenal season with Real Madrid where he played a key role in Los Blancos winning La Liga and the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is no finer individual reward. It's something different, magnificent, all in gold, the pinnacle of beauty. And you can't buy it," he told France Football. "It's mine and I went to get it myself. It's crazy stuff. I wanted it and I did everything for it, but it wasn't an obsession, something in my head that was driving me crazy.

"I’m going to sleep with it. I’m going to do what a little boy does with his first cuddly toy. Every time I see it, it will remind me of my childhood. And images of me as a youngster will flash by. I don’t know for how long, maybe it will never end. This is my life… The evolution of a kid with a little leather ball who became a golden ball. It’s incredible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a long road to the Ballon d'Or for Benzema, who has picked up the trophy at the grand old age age of 34. The Frenchman had to play second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo for a long period at Real Madrid but has flourished in recent years and emerged as the leader of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

DID YOU KNOW? Benzema was the top scorer in La Liga and the Champions League last season, scoring 44 goals in the whole season. He is the third Madrid player to reach this tally in a single campaign after Puskas and Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The Frenchman will miss Real Madrid's clash with Sevilla on Saturday due to muscle fatigue but will show off his Ballon d'Or trophy at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of kick-off.