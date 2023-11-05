'Unacceptable refereeing' - Arsenal release sensational statement backing Mikel Arteta's 'embarrassing' officials claim in wake of Newcastle defeat as Gunners call for 'urgent' action from PGMOL chief Howard Webb

Arsenal have released a surprise statement offering unequivocal support behind manager Mikel Arteta's comments after the Gunners' loss to Newcastle.

Arsenal give Arteta 'wholehearted support'

Arteta slammed officiating in defeat to Newcastle

Arsenal wish to work with PGMOL to improve officiating

WHAT HAPPENED? The club states that it 'wholeheartedly supports' the comments made by Arteta after last night's controversial and heated affair. Arteta had labelled the officiating an 'absolute disgrace' and 'embarrassing'. Arsenal say that the statement is made following "yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal suffered their first league defeat of the season thanks to a controversial Anthony Gordon goal which underwent a four-minute VAR check. VAR could not find any conclusive evidence to rule out the goal despite verifications on if the ball had gone out of play, a push on Gabriel and an offside. An incensed Arteta unleashed his frustration in his post-match press conference, unconcerned by any possible fine he could face. The Arsenal boss also criticised referee Stuart Atwell's decision to not award his side a penalty after Eddie Nketiah appeared to have been unfairly pulled down at a corner.

WHAT ARSENAL SAID: "The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies," a statement read.

"We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTETA AND ARSENAL? It remains to be seen whether Arteta will face any punishment for his open criticism of the match officials. The Gunners take on Sevilla at home in the Champions League on Wednesday so can take time away from the Premier League's officiating - at least until Burnley come to the Emirates next Saturday.