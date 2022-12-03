Argentina vs Australia : Lineups and LIVE updates

Argentina prepare to face Australia in a jaw-dropping round of 16 fixture

Argentina and Lionel Messi continue their hunt for the biggest prize in football but face a resilient Australian outfit in a mouth-watering round of 16 clash in Qatar.

After overcoming a poor outing against Saudi Arabia, Argentina managed to win their remaining fixtures against Mexico and Poland to secure a round of 16 ticket. La Albiceleste would now like to continue their winning streak and defeat Australia to continue their quest for glory.

Once again all eyes would be on Lionel Messi to guide Argentina to victory with a scintillating performance. Another positive for Argentina would be that they have defeated Australia in their previous 4 meetings, a streak Lionel Scaloni would want his squad to continue.

Considering the gulf in quality between the two outfits, it would be a competitive fixture for the Australian team. The Socceroos surprised the world when they secured qualification from a competitive group. But despite the difference in stature, the Qatar World Cup has already witnessed some massive results and Australia could surely shock the world by beating Argentina.

Argentina vs Australia probable line-ups

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Australia XI (4-1-4-1): Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke

Argentina vs Australia LIVE updates

Argentina and Australia's next World Cup fixture

The winner of this round of 16 encounter will face Netherlands in the Quarter finals in Qatar.