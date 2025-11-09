'Is the world ending?' - Fans in disbelief as Erling Haaland misses hotly-debated penalty against Liverpool - before scoring for Man City soon after

Jeremy Doku earned the penalty for City when, capitalising on a mix-up between Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley, he raced onto a ricochet and went through on goal. The tricky Belgian winger then attempted to go around the Georgian in the Liverpool net, but had his trailing foot collide with Liverpool goalkeeper's knee and fell to the floor. The Reds' players were unhappy, but could have little complaints following their own mistake. Fortunately for Mamardashvili, he had a chance to make up for his blunder.
Few would have expected Haaland, who has netted 13 times in 10 Premier League games already this season, to miss the chance to convert a golden opportunity from 12 yards, but his effort was not hit with enough venom to truly test the big shot-stopper. Compared with his record against other Premier League sides, Haaland has had a trickier time in front of goal against Liverpool and it could have felt like it was yet another disappointing day against the Reds for the goal machine.