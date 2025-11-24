'He will be a top player' - Enzo Maresca tells Chelsea wonderkid Estevao how to match Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Chelsea head coach Maresca has moved to calm comparisons between 18-year-old sensation Estevao and Barcelona prodigy Yamal as the pair prepare to share the pitch in a blockbuster Champions League encounter. Estevao has made an impressive start to his debut season in England, contributing goals and assists in limited minutes as Chelsea carefully manage his adaptation to Premier League football. His explosive dribbling and natural flair have made him a fan favourite already, and the youngster heads into the Barcelona match in strong form after impressing for both club and country.
Maresca has repeatedly praised the winger’s maturity and willingness to learn but stressed that comparisons to more established players could add pressure at a stage where Estevao is still adjusting to European football. With four goals and one assist in 16 appearances, the Brazilian has already demonstrated he can influence high-level matches when used correctly. Chelsea consider him one of the cornerstones of their long-term project, but Maresca insists development must be gradual.