'What happened to him saddens me' - Mason Greenwood defended by Roberto De Zerbi as Marseille boss labels him 'a good person' in face of attempted rape allegations

With 10 Ligue 1 goals already this season and a place at the top of the scoring charts, the 23-year-old has rapidly re-established himself as one of the league’s most decisive attackers. Since arriving in France, Greenwood has rebuilt his rhythm, his confidence, and his role within the squad. Despite occasional criticism for inconsistency, this season has been his most complete. His brace in a 5-1 win against Nice at the weekend was the latest reminder of why he was once considered one of England’s brightest prospects.
Yet his form also brings back the attention he has tried to escape. English journalists, set to meet him again at the Velodrome when Marseille face Newcastle in the Champions League, continue to anchor him to his past - one marked by allegations of attempted rape and assault in 2022. Though the case was dismissed a year later due to withdrawn cooperation and new evidence, the stigma remains, especially in England, where fan abuse has persisted.