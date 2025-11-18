Wesley Sneijder insists it's 'possible' Lamine Yamal will surpass Lionel Messi & predicts Barcelona wonderkid won't consider transfer away from La Liga giants until 2035

After a terrific 2024-25 campaign, where Yamal helped Barcelona win a domestic treble and reach the Champions League semi-finals, the teenage sensation has been plagued by injury issues in the first half of the new season. In September and October, Yamal missed four La Liga games due to a groin problem, which was later diagnosed as pubalgia – a chronic groin injury stemming from a tear in the surrounding soft tissue.
Just when it seemed that Yamal was slowly recovering from the setback, he was forced to withdraw from the latest Spain squad. He is, however, expected to make a full recovery in time for Barcelona's hectic festive schedule. Despite the fitness woes, Yamal has racked up 11 goal contributions in 11 appearances across all competitions so far this term.