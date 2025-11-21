'We stay connected' - Sunderland boss hints at move to sign former Arsenal ace Matteo Guendouzi

The 49-year-old manager revealed that he and his former player keep in touch. Le Bris gave Guendouzi his first foray into senior football back in 2016. The defensive midfielder pushed on from his time Lorient's reserve team, establishing himself in the Ligue 2 outfit's starting XI before making the switch to Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.
Their close relationship and Sunderland's excellent start to life back in the Premier League could be enough to convince Guendouzi to trade Rome for Wearside. Guendouzi joined Lazio from Marseille in on a permanent basis in 2024 after an initial season-long loan spell, for a reported fee of €15 million (£13.2m).