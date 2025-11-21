'We stay connected' - Sunderland boss hints at move to sign former Arsenal ace Matteo Guendouzi

Based on his previous comments, a reunion would please Guendouzi, who has credited Le Bris for his impact on his career. Since leaving Lorient in 2016, Guendouzi has made 312 senior appearance in club football and represented his country 14 times.

The 26-year-old said Le Bris' success on Wearside comes as no surprise to him. Since taking over at the Stadium of Light, the Frenchman has exceeded all expectations leading the Black Cats back to the Premier League for the first time in eight years. Sunderland have punched above their weight so far this term, taking points from Arsenal and Chelsea. Le Bris' side are currently fourth in the table.

"Honestly, his results at Sunderland don't surprise me," Guendouzi said recently. "A year with him is perhaps the equivalent of three with other coaches. You learn a lot about yourself. Without him, I wouldn't be where I am today."