'We haven't fallen apart!' - Xabi Alonso insists Real Madrid connection is 'improving' but admits they 'can't be happy' with latest upset

Madrid endured another frustrating evening as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche on Sunday. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Los Blancos found themselves trailing twice in the match. Aleix Febas opened the scoring for Elche in the 53rd minute, only for Dean Huijsen to equalise for Real Madrid in the 78th minute.
However, Elche regained the lead through Alvaro Rodriguez just six minutes later, threatening to inflict a shock defeat on the Spanish league leaders. It took an 87th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham to rescue a point for Real Madrid, ensuring they avoided a second league defeat of the season. The result leaves Real Madrid still at the top of the La Liga table with 32 points from 13 matches, but their lead over rivals Barcelona has been cut to just one point.