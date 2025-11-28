Wayne Rooney sensationally blames kids TV character Mr Tumble for vasectomy after enduring years of pain with Coleen & four children

Mr Tumble, played by Justin Fletcher, is the star of the CBeebies show Something Special. His popularity with young children has seen him take the character on the road as. a live performer, however, it's clear his support does not necessarily extend to the adults of the Rooney household.
All four of the 40-year-old's children — Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass — were fans of the show. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast alongside usual co-hosts Kae Kurd and Kelly Somers, as well as internet sensation Steve Bracknell, Rooney shared his hatred of the character, jokingly suggesting it was the impetus for him to get a vasectomy.