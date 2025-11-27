Watch out Arsenal! Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no doubt over 'the strongest' Champions League team

Los Colchoneros kept their Champions League hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Inter, decided by Jose Maria Gimenez’s towering 93rd-minute header. The Uruguayan rose highest to meet Antoine Griezmann’s corner, finishing off a gripping contest that had swayed back and forth all night. Earlier, Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for the hosts before Piotr Zielinski equalised for the Nerazzurri, setting the stage for a nail-biting finale. The win, Atleti's third in the competition, pushed them up to nine points, keeping alive their slim but real hope of reaching the last-16 round without having to navigate a knockout play-off tie. The visitors, meanwhile, suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season under Cristian Chivu. Yet Simeone’s post-match tone was anything but triumphant.
Despite Arsenal defeating Bayern Munich 3-1 to remain the only team with a perfect record and despite Atleti being thrashed 4-0 by the Gunners earlier in the campaign, Simeone refused to name Mikel Arteta’s side as Europe’s benchmark. Instead, he offered a firm and unexpected verdict on who leads the pack heading into the decisive phase of the competition. As the celebrations at the Metropolitano tapered off, the Argentine shifted the focus from the result to the bigger European picture and his comments set up the perfect moment for his headline-grabbing declaration.