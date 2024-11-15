Stanley Nwabali, Super EaglesGetty
Clifton Mabasa

WATCH: Nigeria fans slam former Kaizer Chiefs target Stanley Nwabali after conceding silly goal against Benin ahead of clash with out-of-form Fiacre Ntwari's Benin in 2025 Afcon qualifiers

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationKaizer ChiefsChippa UnitedNigeriaRwandaNigeria vs RwandaS. Nwabili

The two Premier Soccer League goalkeepers had a tough day on Thursday while playing for their respective national teams in the Afcon qualifiers.

  • Ntwari concedes again for Rwanda
  • Nwabali concedes silly goal for Nigeria
  • Two keepers to meet on Monday
