Virgil van Dijk fires back at Wayne Rooney's 'over-the-top' criticism in awkward live TV exchange after Liverpool down Real Madrid in the Champions League

Arne Slot's side have already endured a four-game winless run in the Premier League this season, putting them seven points behind runaway leaders Arsenal. Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford all got the better of the reigning champions. After the defeat at the Bees, Rooney claimed that neither Van Dijk nor Salah were taking on the responsibility of turning the club's fortunes around.
On his podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, he said: "No-one has seen this coming, it's hit them quick, it's hit them hard and I think they're struggling to find a way out of it. This is a time where the manager and the leaders in the team need to figure it out very quickly. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they've signed new deals but I don't think they've really led that team this season.
"I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we're seeing slightly different body language from the two of them. They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else. I might be wrong on this, but if I was a Liverpool fan or the manager, that would be a big concern for me."