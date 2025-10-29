Vinicius Junior issues public apology to Real Madrid for his behaviour in El Clasico win over Barcelona - but neglects to mention Xabi Alonso

The Madrid winger stole the headlines during the huge win over title rivals Barca for his reaction to being hooked with time to spare at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius headed straight down the tunnel before returning to the bench before full-time, but not before he could exchange some heated words with Alonso, who was stone-faced during the moment.
Now, in a statement released on social media, Vinicius has cleared up the situation and apologised. He said on X: "Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico. Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."