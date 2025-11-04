Vinicius Jr outburst 'no big deal' as 'incredible' Real Madrid star defended by centre-back Dean Huijsen after Clasico tantrum

Vinicius Junior looked like a man possessed – a player on a mission – as he tore down the left flank in Real Madrid’s 2-1 triumph over Barcelona in last month’s El Clasico. From the opening whistle, the Brazilian was relentless, dazzling with his trademark pace and footwork, and keeping the Catalan defence constantly on edge. But despite his effervescent performance that caused the visitors considerable damage, the night took an unexpected turn. In the 72nd minute, head coach Xabi Alonso called for Rodrygo, signalling for Vini to come off.
“Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?" Vini Jr. shouted in disbelief as Alonso prepared the substitution. The Madrid No.7 trudged off visibly frustrated before heading straight for the tunnel. "Always me... I am leaving the team. I am leaving. It's better I leave," he reportedly muttered, bypassing the bench and disappearing from view.
His reaction drew immediate attention – and criticism. Cameras captured his visible anger, sparking debate across Spain and in media about the winger’s temperament and professionalism. Vini did eventually return to the dugout before the final whistle, but the incident had already made headlines.