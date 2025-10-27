'Get out, man, get out' - Vinicius Jr blasted for 'whining all the time' and 'insulting' Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid win El Clasico

Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona should have been a night of celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu. Instead, the focus quickly shifted to a touchline flashpoint involving Vinicius, who reacted angrily after being substituted in the 72nd minute for compatriot Rodrygo. The 25-year-old winger was visibly upset, asking “Me?!” several times before storming to the dressing room and later returning to the bench, where cameras caught him continuing to fume.
The tension between Vinicius and manager Alonso has been simmering for weeks. Their relationship has reportedly been strained since the Club World Cup in July, when Alonso benched Vinicius against Paris Saint-Germain before a last-minute injury forced him into the lineup. That unease has carried into the season, with Vinicius completing just three of Madrid’s ten matches as a starter, and Alonso repeatedly opting to replace him early even in tight games.
The latest episode was the final straw for many observers. Despite Vinicius having won an early penalty, which was overturned, and played a part in Jude Bellingham’s winning goal, Alonso decided to withdraw him, prompting the outburst. The incident didn’t end there, as Vinicius became involved in a post-match scuffle that required police intervention, further fuelling questions about his temperament and leadership.