USMNT's Christian Pulisic combines with Rafael Leao to inspire incredible AC Milan comeback in Supercoppa Italiana final vs. Inter to claim first trophy of season

Pulisic and Leao power Milan to victory in Supercoppa Italiana final, as club overturns a two-goal deficit against Inter

  • Milan defeat Inter 3-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana final
  • Three-goal second half comeback hands them the trophy
  • Pulisic scored the second goal for Rossoneri
