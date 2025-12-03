'Unbelievable honor' - FIFA reveal star-studded lineup for 2026 World Cup draw as Tom Brady, Shaq, Wayne Gretzky and Aaron Judge join Rio Ferdinand

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand will headline the on-stage proceedings, conducting the draw alongside award-winning broadcaster Samantha Johnson. The duo will guide the expanded 48-team format through its official reveal, marking a historic moment for the first World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ferdinand called the opportunity “an unbelievable honor,” saying that while his greatest memories came from performing on the pitch, taking on this role for the world’s biggest sporting showpiece is “a special responsibility.”
