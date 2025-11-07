'Can't see him turning Man Utd down' - Harry Kane tipped to leave Bayern Munich and become a Red Devils legend 'like Robin van Persie'

Kane bid farewell to his homeland in 2023 when severing career-long ties with Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer. He has broken his trophy duck in Germany, becoming a title winner at the Allianz Arena, while plundering more than 100 goals for Bayern.
The 32-year-old is a firm fan favourite in Munich, but questions continue to be asked of what his future holds. It has been suggested that an offer of around £57 million ($75m) would be enough to enter into talks regarding a shock deal.
Unsurprisingly, a retracing of steps for Kane is being mooted - with Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record still in his sights. Spurs have the option to match any offer for a product of their academy system, while United hold long-standing interest in the most prolific of No.9s.