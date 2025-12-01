Trouble ahead for Real Madrid? Los Blancos dressing room split in opinion on Xabi Alonso as Girona draw cranks up pressure

Real’s latest setback came in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Girona. They have been held in their last three La Liga fixtures - having also failed to emerge victorious against Rayo Vallecano and Elche - and now trail Clasico rivals Barcelona by one point in another intriguing title race.
Alonso’s side have played four successive games away from home in all competitions - battling to a 4-3 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League - since their Santiago Bernabeu home played host to an NFL fixture on November 16.
Travel sickness appears to have set in, with The Athletic reporting on a “certain division of opinion in the dressing room” following a run of forgettable results and performances. That is not considered to be terminal just yet, with no “significant impact on the relationship between the players” being seen.