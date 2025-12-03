'Sonny's coming home!' - Tottenham confirm Son Heung-min's 'return' in surprise announcement

Spurs have made a surprise announcement and confirmed that Son will be in attendance for their next Champions League match. Son moved to MLS straight after Spurs' pre-season tour of Asia, where he said an emotional farewell to the club in front of adoring fans in South Korea, and will now get the chance to say a proper farewell at Tottenham's home ground.
Tottenham said in a statement: "Sonny will take to the pitch before the team walk-outs ahead of the 20:00 kick-off against the Czech champions. He will then have the opportunity to personally address the supporters that took him into their hearts following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and treasured him for the next 10 years – it is sure to be an emotional occasion in N17."